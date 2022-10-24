© 2022 KSUT Public Radio
KSUT-web-headerv2880R1.png
NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

KSUT partners with Colorado Public Radio to air governor and Senate debates Tuesday night

Four Corners Public Radio | By Mark Duggan
Published October 24, 2022 at 4:49 PM MDT
bennet-odea.JPG
Hart Van Denburg
/
CPR News
Sen. Michael Bennet (L) and Joe O'Dea are competing in Colorado's 2022 U.S. Senate race.

KSUT, in conjunction with CPR News, the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel, and Colorado Mesa University, will host a debate for candidates running for Colorado Governor and the U.S. Senate.

Both forums are scheduled for Tuesday. October 25.

Incumbent Gov. Jared Polis and his challenger, Republican Heidi Ganahl, will debate at 6 pm. CPR Public Affairs Reporter Andrew Kenney will moderate.

At 7 pm, incumbent Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet and Republican Joe O’Dea face off. That debate will be moderated by a panel including CPR's Caitlyn Kim, who reports on Colorado’s congressional caucus from Washington D.C.

Both debates will take place on the Colorado Mesa University campus in Grand Junction.

KSUT joins a network of other public radio stations in Colorado to air the forums. Other participating stations include KAJX Aspen Public Radio, KGNU Boulder, KSJD Cortez, KBUT Crested Butte, KDNK Carbondale, and KVNF Paonia/Montrose.

Related link: Everything you need to know about voting in Colorado's 2022 elections.

Tags
Government & Politics Colorado NewsElection 2022
Mark Duggan
See stories by Mark Duggan
Related Stories