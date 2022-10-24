KSUT partners with Colorado Public Radio to air governor and Senate debates Tuesday night

KSUT, in conjunction with CPR News, the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel, and Colorado Mesa University, will host a debate for candidates running for Colorado Governor and the U.S. Senate.

Both forums are scheduled for Tuesday. October 25.

Incumbent Gov. Jared Polis and his challenger, Republican Heidi Ganahl, will debate at 6 pm. CPR Public Affairs Reporter Andrew Kenney will moderate.

At 7 pm, incumbent Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet and Republican Joe O’Dea face off. That debate will be moderated by a panel including CPR's Caitlyn Kim, who reports on Colorado’s congressional caucus from Washington D.C.

Both debates will take place on the Colorado Mesa University campus in Grand Junction.

KSUT joins a network of other public radio stations in Colorado to air the forums. Other participating stations include KAJX Aspen Public Radio, KGNU Boulder, KSJD Cortez, KBUT Crested Butte, KDNK Carbondale, and KVNF Paonia/Montrose.

