A look at the Tribal Water Media Fellowship between KSUT and Fort Lewis College

By Brody Wilson, KVNF
Published December 17, 2024 at 1:24 PM MST

In 2024, KSUT partnered with the Four Corners Water Center at Fort Lewis College to host the Tribal Water Media Fellowship. Eleven young people explored the connection to water for themselves, their communities, and their cultures.

KVNF Community Radio in Paonia recently interviewed the fellows to get their perspective on what water means to them. For many people, especially Native Americans, water takes on a deeper meaning — to community, culture, and spirit.

Tags
Environment & Climate Four Corners Water CenterTribal Water Media FellowshipColorado NewsFort Lewis College
Brody Wilson
