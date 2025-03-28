Fort Lewis College set to have its first Indigenous president

CPR News originally published this story on March 27, 2025.

The Fort Lewis College Board of Trustees has voted unanimously to confirm Heather Shotton as the sole finalist to be the college’s new president.

If selected for the job, Shotton, a citizen of the Wichita and Affiliated Tribes and a Kiowa and Cheyenne descendant, will become the first Indigenous person to lead the Durango institution. She is currently the vice president of diversity affairs and acting dean of students. The board has two weeks to finalize her nomination to be president.

“All of her personal and professional experiences created a presidential presence that stood out from an exceptional field of over 75 applicants,” said Janet Lopez, chair of the board. “Her lived experiences align with those of many FLC students, and her leadership, vision, and dedication to reconciliation and student success make her an outstanding choice to guide the college into its next chapter.”

20 years of experience at both small liberal arts colleges and large research universities

Shotton is considered a nationally recognized leader and higher education scholar who has dedicated her career to fostering access and student achievement, particularly for Indigenous and first-generation students.

Shotton’s selection comes at a critical time as the college continues to reconcile with its past as a former federal Indian boarding school and advance its commitment to student success, equity, and community engagement.

Lopez said that Shotton is dedicated to the school’s mission of providing student-centered education and fulfilling its role as a Native American Serving Non-Tribal Institution, a federal program that provides grants to improve the college’s ability to serve Native Americans and low-income individuals.

Shotton will continue her work in shaping the college’s Strategic Plan 2025-30, which focuses on five areas including student readiness and community connections.

“Over the past three years at Fort Lewis College, I have developed a deep love for this institution and have been inspired by the amazing work of our faculty, staff, and students,” said Shotton. “I am excited about the bold vision outlined in our strategic plan and optimistic about Fort Lewis College’s future and the important role we will continue to play in our state, region, and nation.”

If confirmed, Shotton will take the reins from Steven Schwartz, the college’s vice president for finance and administration, who has served as interim president since May. Last March, president Tom Stritikus announced he was leaving the college after six years at the helm to lead Occidental College in Los Angeles. During Stritikus’ tenure, the college experienced dramatic increases in fundraising and embarked on a process to confront its history as a former boarding school. Indigenous enrollment has increased at Fort Lewis to 34 percent last fall.

“The work of reconciliation is ongoing, and it requires leadership that is both visionary and deeply rooted in community,” Lopez said. “Dr. Shotton’s extensive experience, passion for student success, and ability to bring people together make her an exceptional leader for FLC.”

The sole finalist of 75 applicants

The national search process began last summer with the board partnering with an executive search firm to identify and recruit candidates. The search committee included faculty, staff, students, and community members who gathered input from the campus, the larger Four Corners region and tribal nations. After receiving applications, followed by months of evaluation and interviews, the Board selected Shotton as the finalist.

In the coming weeks, Shotton will meet with students, faculty, staff, and community members, offering opportunities for the college community to learn more about her vision for the college’s future.

The board must wait at least two weeks after naming a finalist before finalizing an agreement. A final decision is expected at the board’s next regular meeting on April 11.

