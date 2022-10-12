Durango teacher receives National Milken Educator Award

Tiffany Miera was presented with the Milken Educator Award at a surprise assembly at Needham Elementary School in Durango on Tuesday. One of 40 honorees across the nation, she was awarded $25,000 and will join the Milken Educator Network of more than 2,900 educators and leaders from across the country.

“We have so many amazing educators here - so I was going through, oh it has to be this person, oh it could be this person, it could be this person - so it was a shock”, Miera said of her award.

Lowell Milken, founder of the Milken Educator Award is seldom in attendance at these ceremonies but was in the Needham gymnasium for this event. Milken said about Miera, “She’s an outstanding instructional leader. She’s an outstanding mentor and she’s invested in this community in a very deep and meaningful way.”

Durango 9R superintendent Karen Cheser said Miera works hard and shies away from being the center of attention. “She's always looking for ways to improve the school, improve her classroom, she's committed, dedicated, works like crazy, but as you notice, she doesn't like to be in the limelight.”

Miera just completed her masters degree in education and said that she will be spending the cash award on her student loans.

