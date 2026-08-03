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Women's Collective: Night Out

Women's Collective: Night Out

a new Women’s Collective evening gathering created for more opportunities to connect, unwind, and spend time together outside the regular gatherings.

It’s meant to feel informal, an evening to unwind, catch up with women you already know, and welcome the new faces joining our community.

What to expect?
- a relaxed setting with wine in hand.
- real room to hear each other rather than a packed agenda.
- the kind of ease that comes from being around women who aren’t performing for each other.

Event Details
Location: Four Leaves Winery
Date and Time: Wednesday, August 19 at 5:00 PM
Cost: Free to attend

Registration helps us know how many women to expect and prepare a welcoming space.

Reservations: https://wildnewway.myflodesk.com/womenscollectivenightout0819

Four Leaves Winery
FREE
05:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 19 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Wild New Way, Jungian Life Coaching
970-985-2416
cindy@wildnewway.com
https://wildnewway.com/

Artist Group Info

Cindy Schmidt
cindy@wildnewway.com
Wild New Way, Jungian Life Coaching
Four Leaves Winery
528 Main Avenue
Durango, Colorado 81301
9704038182
fourleaveswinery.com