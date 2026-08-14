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Women's Collective Monthly Open Gathering

Women's Collective Monthly Open Gathering

this September’s Women’s Collective Monthly Open Gathering, a welcoming hour centered on reflection, connection, and honest conversation. We’ll explore the thoughts, emotions, relationships, and questions that are showing up in our lives without pressure to have everything figured out.

What to Expect
During the gathering, I’ll guide a thoughtful and accessible conversation designed to help us slow down and notice what may be asking for our attention.

No previous experience with Jungian psychology, mindfulness, meditation, or reflective practices is needed. Simply come as you are and take part in the conversation in whatever way feels natural to you.

📅 Wednesday, September 9, 2026.
☕ Doors Open: 8:30 AM MST.
🌿 Gathering: 9:00 to 10:00 AM MST.
📍 The Durango Collective | 1315 Main Ave., Durango, CO.
💛 Donation-based | Pay what you can.

🔗 Register here: https://donate.stripe.com/6oUcN56aRdi03IS5FGa3u02

Durango Collective
09:00 AM - 10:00 AM on Wed, 9 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Wild New Way, Jungian Life Coaching
970-985-2416
cindy@wildnewway.com
https://wildnewway.com/

Artist Group Info

Cindy Schmidt
cindy@wildnewway.com
Wild New Way, Jungian Life Coaching
Durango Collective
1315 Main Ave
Durango, Colorado 81301
9709852416
cindy@wildneway.com
https://wildnewway.myflodesk.com/womenscollective0415