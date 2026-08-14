this September’s Women’s Collective Monthly Open Gathering, a welcoming hour centered on reflection, connection, and honest conversation. We’ll explore the thoughts, emotions, relationships, and questions that are showing up in our lives without pressure to have everything figured out.

What to Expect

During the gathering, I’ll guide a thoughtful and accessible conversation designed to help us slow down and notice what may be asking for our attention.

No previous experience with Jungian psychology, mindfulness, meditation, or reflective practices is needed. Simply come as you are and take part in the conversation in whatever way feels natural to you.

📅 Wednesday, September 9, 2026.

☕ Doors Open: 8:30 AM MST.

🌿 Gathering: 9:00 to 10:00 AM MST.

📍 The Durango Collective | 1315 Main Ave., Durango, CO.

💛 Donation-based | Pay what you can.

🔗 Register here: https://donate.stripe.com/6oUcN56aRdi03IS5FGa3u02