Wolfwood at the library
Wolfwood at the library
The Pine River Library in Bayfield will host a program from the Wolfwood Refuge at 10AM on Friday. Ambassador wolves will be on hand, along with information on wolf rescue, rehabilitation, and preservation.
Prlibrary.org has more information on all their special events.
Pine River Library
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Fri, 10 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Pine River Library
joanna@prlibrary.org
Pine River Library
395 Bayfield Center DriveBayfield, Colorado 81122
(970) 884-2222
joanna@prlibrary.org