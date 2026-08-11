Updated Date! Dominate The Storm: Reed Timmer - LIVE!
Updated Date! Dominate The Storm: Reed Timmer - LIVE!
Reed Timmer, America's Most Famous Storm Chaser, FREE at the Connie Gotsch Theatre at San Juan College! Dr. Reed Timmer is an extreme meteorologist and storm chaser who specializes in intercepting the most powerful storms on the planet to collect valuable scientific data. Reed will give a multimedia demonstration of his work followed by a Q&A. A Broadening Horizons, Free event courtesy of San Juan College Foundation and Citizens Bank.
Henderson Fine Arts Center, San Juan College
FREE
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 20 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
San Juan College Henderson Fine Arts Center, Public Arts Events
505.566.3430
clairm@sanjuancollege.edu
Henderson Fine Arts Center, San Juan College
4601 College BlvdFarmington, New Mexico 87402