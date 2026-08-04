The Poppletons
The Poppletons
🎸 The iNDIGO Room presents The Poppletons on Saturday, October 3rd for a night of original psychedelic rock and extended jams. ✨
Known for their all-original sound, immersive grooves, and expansive improvisation, The Poppletons are bringing a live experience built for fans of psychedelic and jam-driven rock. 🎶🔥
⏰ 8:00 PM – 10:00 PM
🎟 Pre-Sale: $20
🎟 Day of Event: $23
The iNDIGO Room
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The iAM MUSIC Institute
9707997450
iamjesse@iammusic.us
The iNDIGO Room
1315 N Main Ave #207Durango, Colorado 81301
9707997450
iamjesse@iammusic.us