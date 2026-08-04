🎸 The iNDIGO Room presents The Poppletons on Saturday, October 3rd for a night of original psychedelic rock and extended jams. ✨

Known for their all-original sound, immersive grooves, and expansive improvisation, The Poppletons are bringing a live experience built for fans of psychedelic and jam-driven rock. 🎶🔥

⏰ 8:00 PM – 10:00 PM

🎟 Pre-Sale: $20

🎟 Day of Event: $23