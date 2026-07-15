Listener-supported KSUT delivers NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners, on-air and online, from its studios on Southern Ute lands in Ignacio, Colorado.

KSUT is an independent, non-profit organization governed by a Board of Directors and is not a tribally owned station or service.

© 2026 KSUT Public Radio
NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Commodores Live in Concert

The Commodores Live in Concert

Legendary hit-makers The Commodores bring an unforgettable night of classic funk, soul, and R&B featuring decades of chart-topping favorites.

Doors Open at 6:30PM and Show will begin at 8PM. Tickets Starting at $60, Purchase at Northern Edge Casino Gift Shop or www.etix.com/ticket/p/73598786/the-commodores-upper-fruitland-northern-edge-navajo-casino

Northern Edge Casino
$60 – $90
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 21 Aug 2026
Get Tickets
Northern Edge Casino
2752 Indian Service Road 36
Farmington, New Mexico 87401
505-960-7000
https://www.northernedgecasino.com/entertainment/