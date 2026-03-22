Symphony Chaco (chamber version) featuring R Carlos Nakai and Christina Martos
Symphony Chaco (chamber version) featuring R Carlos Nakai and Christina Martos
Symphony Chaco- A Journey of the Spirit (chamber version) features R Carlos Nakai (flutes) and Christina Martos (vocal) and a chamber ensemble in a concert featuring animated photography, narration, and music to express the mystery of Chaco Canyon.
Canyon of the Ancients Guest Ranch
45.00
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 29 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Symphony Chaco
+19705163922
canyon_of_the_ancients@yahoo.com
Artist Group Info
Symphony Chaco- A Journey of the Spirit
gary@garygackstatter.com
Canyon of the Ancients Guest Ranch
7950 Rd G, Cortez, CO 81321Cortez, CO, Colorado 81321
+19705163922
canyon_of_the_ancients@yahoo.com