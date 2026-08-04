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Summer Time Family Fest

Summer Time Family Fest

San Juan College invites the public to a Summertime Family Fest in their Graduation Plaza

Free family fun with live music, cornhole, lawn games, Sprinkler Hill, face painting, museum exhibits, and giveaways. Free pulled pork plates while supplies last, courtesy of Dugan Production Corp.

Cornhole Tournament kicks off at 3:00 pm — $50/team, register with Cameron Collier at 505.635.2843.

Admission is free, but donations are welcome to support San Juan College's Food for Thought Program (matched by the Thomas A. and Mary E. Dugan Foundation).

San Juan College — Graduation Plaza
04:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 29 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Dugan Production Corporation
505-472-2388
contact@duganproduction.com
duganproduction.com
San Juan College — Graduation Plaza
4601 College Blvd.
Farmington, New Mexico 87402
505-566-3522
magnusonl@sanjuancollege.edu
https://www.sanjuancollege.edu/about/news-events/calendar/all-events/summer-time-family-fest.php