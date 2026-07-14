San Juan Symphony Season Tickets, now available in Durango & Farmington
San Juan Symphony Season Tickets, now available in Durango & Farmington
Season tickets for the San Juan Symphony's 41st season are now available at sanjuansymphony.org.
The season runs through the end of August, with performances at the Community Concert Hall at Fort Lewis College and at the Henderson Performance Hall at San Juan College in Farmington.
Individual tickets for all performances are also available.
First-time subscribers receive 50% off in Durango and 25% off in Farmington —
or call the box office to reserve your seats.
Community Concert Hall at FLC & Henderson Fine Arts Center at SJC
07:00 AM - 10:00 PM, every day through Aug 31, 2026.
Event Supported By
San Juan Symphony
9703829753
sanjuansymphony@musician.org
Artist Group Info
laura@sanjuansymphony.org
Community Concert Hall at FLC & Henderson Fine Arts Center at SJC
1000 Rim Dr. Durango, and 4601 College Blvd. FarmingtonDurango & Farmington,