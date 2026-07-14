San Juan Symphony Season Tickets, now available in Durango & Farmington

Season tickets for the San Juan Symphony's 41st season are now available at sanjuansymphony.org.

The season runs through the end of August, with performances at the Community Concert Hall at Fort Lewis College and at the Henderson Performance Hall at San Juan College in Farmington.

Individual tickets for all performances are also available.

First-time subscribers receive 50% off in Durango and 25% off in Farmington —

or call the box office to reserve your seats.