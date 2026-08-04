San Juan Symphony Beyond the Concert Hall Chamber Music Series Presents: An Octet For All Ages
San Juan Symphony Beyond the Concert Hall Chamber Music Series Presents: An Octet For All Ages
The Octet by Felix Mendelssohn features SJS Concertmaster Lauren Avery leading an ensemble that includes three of Durango’s most compelling student musicians. Join an expanded San Juan Symphony String Quartet for the Phantasy Quintet by Ralph Vaughan-Williams.
Connie Gotsch Theater at San Juan College
$30 Adult, $10 Student
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
San Juan Symphony
9703829753
sanjuansymphony@musician.org
Connie Gotsch Theater at San Juan College
4601 College Blvd.Farmington, New Mexico 87402