The San Juan Symphony "Beyond the Concert Hall" Chamber Music Series presents: "An Octet For All Ages," :at 7PM on Friday at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Durango, followed by a 2PM Saturday matinee at the Connie Gotsch Theatre in Farmington. Tickets and details are at sanjuansymphony.org.

The Octet by Felix Mendelssohn features Concertmaster Lauren Avery leading an ensemble that includes three of Durango’s most compelling student musicians. Join an expanded San Juan Symphony String Quartet for the Phantasy Quintet by Ralph Vaughan-Williams.

Stay for a free reception following the performance, hosted by our Bravo Brigade.