San Juan County Federation of Democratic Women Primary Event
San Juan County Federation of Democratic Women Primary Event
The San Juan County Federation of Democratic Women is hosting a Pre-Primary Event for all local and state New Mexico Democratic candidates on Friday May 8, from 5 to 8pm at the Farmington Civic Center. All interested community members are invited to attend to meet and greet the candidates. Light refreshments will be served. For more information, contact Federation President, Lela Holmes, via text or phone at 505-860-5595,
Farmington Civic Center
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 8 May 2026
Event Supported By
San Juan County (NM) Federation of Democratic Women
Farmington Civic Center
200 W. ArringtonFarmington, New Mexico 87401