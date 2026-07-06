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San Juan Brewfest Day Two

San Juan Brewfest Day Two

The Four Corners favorite beer tasting festival. 35+ breweries will be pouring. The Galentines will play on the San Juan Brewfest stage, with support from ORA. Tickets are only $50 for unlimited tastings. A VIP ticket is also offered at $105 and gets you in one hour early. VIPs receive a meal from Grassburger and have access to two VIP tents, plus VIP only restrooms including the "fancy" unit from Bob's Johns with separate men and women's stalls and running water. Souvenir tasting glass is provided. The San Juan Brewfest benefits Team Up.

Buckley Park
$50 to $105
01:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 29 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Team Up
970-247-9444
lynnu@teamupsw.org
https://www.teamupsw.org/

Artist Group Info

The Galentines
https://www.thegalentines.com/
Buckley Park
12th and Main
Durango, Colorado 81301