San Juan Brewfest Day Two

The Four Corners favorite beer tasting festival. 35+ breweries will be pouring. The Galentines will play on the San Juan Brewfest stage, with support from ORA. Tickets are only $50 for unlimited tastings. A VIP ticket is also offered at $105 and gets you in one hour early. VIPs receive a meal from Grassburger and have access to two VIP tents, plus VIP only restrooms including the "fancy" unit from Bob's Johns with separate men and women's stalls and running water. Souvenir tasting glass is provided. The San Juan Brewfest benefits Team Up.