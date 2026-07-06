San Juan Brewfest Day One
San Juan Brewfest Day One
The Four Corners favorite beer tasting festival. 35+ breweries will be pouring and Desiderta will play on the San Juan Brewfest stage. Tickets are only $40 for unlimited tastings. Souvenir tasting glass is provided. The San Juan Brewfest benefits Team Up.
Buckley Park
$40
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 28 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Team Up
970-247-9444
lynnu@teamupsw.org
Artist Group Info
Desiderta
Buckley Park
12th and MainDurango, Colorado 81301