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San Juan Brewfest Day One

San Juan Brewfest Day One

The Four Corners favorite beer tasting festival. 35+ breweries will be pouring and Desiderta will play on the San Juan Brewfest stage. Tickets are only $40 for unlimited tastings. Souvenir tasting glass is provided. The San Juan Brewfest benefits Team Up.

Buckley Park
$40
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 28 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Team Up
970-247-9444
lynnu@teamupsw.org
https://www.teamupsw.org/

Artist Group Info

Desiderta
https://desideratamusic.com/
Buckley Park
12th and Main
Durango, Colorado 81301