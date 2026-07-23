San Juan Basin Archaeological Society meeting live and on Zoom
San Juan Basin Archaeological Society meeting live and on Zoom
The San Juan Basin Archaeological Society invites the public to their next meeting in the Lyceum at the Center of Southwest Studies at Fort Lewis College, on Wednesday, August 12th. Events start at 6:30 with social time, followed by a talk on Inka pottery. Zoom log in is available at SJBAS.ORG.
Dr. Davenport’s discussion is titled “Investigating Inka Pottery Production using Archaeological Science.”
Lyceum at Fort Lewis College
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Wed, 12 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
San Juan Basin Archaeological Society
970-403-3446
chambrke@aol.com
Artist Group Info
Dr. James A. Davenport
chambrke@aol.com