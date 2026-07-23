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San Juan Basin Archaeological Society meeting live and on Zoom

San Juan Basin Archaeological Society meeting live and on Zoom

The San Juan Basin Archaeological Society invites the public to their next meeting in the Lyceum at the Center of Southwest Studies at Fort Lewis College, on Wednesday, August 12th. Events start at 6:30 with social time, followed by a talk on Inka pottery. Zoom log in is available at SJBAS.ORG.

Dr. Davenport’s discussion is titled “Investigating Inka Pottery Production using Archaeological Science.”

Lyceum at Fort Lewis College
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Wed, 12 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

San Juan Basin Archaeological Society
970-403-3446
chambrke@aol.com
sjbas.org

Artist Group Info

Dr. James A. Davenport
chambrke@aol.com
http://sjbas.org
Lyceum at Fort Lewis College
1000 Rim Drive
Durango, Colorado 81301
http://sjbas.org