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San Juan Basin Archaeological Society meeting and presentation

San Juan Basin Archaeological Society meeting and presentation

The San Juan Basin Archaeological Society invites the public to their monthly meeting in the Lyceum at the Center of Southwest Studies at Fort Lewis College. The event takes place on Wednesday, August 9th, starting with social time at 6:30. At 7PM, the presentation will be “The Organization of Labor at Betatakin and Keet Seel.” Details and Zoom log-in are at SJBAS.ORG.

Lyceum at Fort Lewis College
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Wed, 9 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

San Juan Basin Archaeological Scociety
(970) 903-3929
chambrke@aol.com
http://sjbas.org

Artist Group Info

Dr. Katie Williams
chambrke@aol.com
http://sjbas.org
Lyceum at Fort Lewis College
1000 Rim Drive
Durango, Colorado 81301
http://sjbas.org