San Juan Basin Archaeological Society meeting and presentation
San Juan Basin Archaeological Society meeting and presentation
The San Juan Basin Archaeological Society invites the public to their monthly meeting in the Lyceum at the Center of Southwest Studies at Fort Lewis College. The event takes place on Wednesday, August 9th, starting with social time at 6:30. At 7PM, the presentation will be “The Organization of Labor at Betatakin and Keet Seel.” Details and Zoom log-in are at SJBAS.ORG.
Lyceum at Fort Lewis College
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Wed, 9 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
San Juan Basin Archaeological Scociety
(970) 903-3929
chambrke@aol.com
Artist Group Info
Dr. Katie Williams
chambrke@aol.com