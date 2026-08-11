Rebate and Energy Help Session
Rebate and Energy Help Session
LPEA is excited to partner with 4CORE and support our communities' plans and budget in 2026! Energy experts are setting aside dedicated time to answer energy-use questions and offer one-on-one guidance for getting the most value from energy upgrade and electrification projects.
La Plata Electric Association
08:00 AM - 09:30 AM on Wed, 7 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
La Plata Electric Association
970-247-5786
La Plata Electric Association
45 Stewart StDurango, Colorado 81303
memberservices@lpea.coop