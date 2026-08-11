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Rebate and Energy Help Session

Rebate and Energy Help Session

LPEA is excited to partner with 4CORE and support our communities' plans and budget in 2026! Energy experts are setting aside dedicated time to answer energy-use questions and offer one-on-one guidance for getting the most value from energy upgrade and electrification projects.

La Plata County Electric Association Inc.
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Tue, 15 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

La Plata Electric Association
970-247-5786
lpea.coop

Artist Group Info

sknight@lpea.coop
La Plata County Electric Association Inc.
45 Stewart St
Durango, Colorado 81303
(970) 247-5786
memberservices@lpea.coop
https://lpea.coop/events/webinar-lower-your-heating-costs-winter