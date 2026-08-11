Rebate and Energy Help Session
Rebate and Energy Help Session
LPEA is excited to partner with 4CORE and support our communities' plans and budget in 2026! Energy experts are setting aside dedicated time to answer energy-use questions and offer one-on-one guidance for getting the most value from energy upgrade and electrification projects.
La Plata County Electric Association Inc.
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Tue, 15 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
La Plata Electric Association
970-247-5786
Artist Group Info
sknight@lpea.coop
La Plata County Electric Association Inc.
45 Stewart StDurango, Colorado 81303
(970) 247-5786
memberservices@lpea.coop