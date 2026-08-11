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Rebate and Energy Help Session

Rebate and Energy Help Session

La Plata Electric Association and 4CORE will host a Rebate and Energy Help Session at LPEA's Bodo Park office on Tuesday, September 15th. The public may stop in anytime between 11:30 and 1:30.
Energy experts will answer questions and offer one-on-one guidance for getting the most value from energy upgrade and electrification projects.
More information is at lpea.coop.

La Plata County Electric Association Inc.
11:30 AM - 01:30 PM on Tue, 15 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

La Plata Electric Association
970-247-5786
lpea.coop

Artist Group Info

sknight@lpea.coop
La Plata County Electric Association Inc.
45 Stewart St
Durango, Colorado 81303
(970) 247-5786
memberservices@lpea.coop
https://lpea.coop/events/webinar-lower-your-heating-costs-winter