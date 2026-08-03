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Ragged Oak w/ Eli Emmit Band

Ragged Oak w/ Eli Emmit Band

iAM MUSIC Presents at the @ The iNDIGO Room!

Ragged Oak with Eli Emmit Band on Friday, September 4th

8pm-10pm

Pre-Sale: $20

Day Of Show: $23

RAGGED OAK

Ragged Oak is a performing four-piece rock band from Durango, CO. Ragged Oak blends alternative soundscapes and ambience with distorted riffs, poetic lyrics, and broad dynamics. Pulling from influences across the rock and hardcore genre, their music is the result of kids who grew up listening to Radiohead, Manchester Orchestra, Deftones, and Death Cab for Cutie--but enjoyed the catharsis of metal concerts. At a Ragged Oak show, you can expect to FEEL, whether it be a kick drum in your chest, or honest words.

ELI EMMIT BAND

The Eli Emmitt Band is a four piece soul project based in southwest Colorado. Drawing from the old and the new, their music blends influences like Stevie Wonder, and Sam cook, with modern influences like Hiatus Kaiyote and Leon Bridges. With jazzy jams, and soulful vocals the band will draw you in and make you want to groove.

The iNDIGO Room
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 4 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The iAM MUSIC Institute
9707997450
iamjesse@iammusic.us
iammusic.us
The iNDIGO Room
1315 N Main Ave #207
Durango, Colorado 81301
9707997450
iamjesse@iammusic.us
iammusic.us