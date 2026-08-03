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Petrichor with opener The Rev

Petrichor with opener The Rev

🎶 Join Petrichor & The Rev for a night of original music at The iNDIGO Room on Friday, August 21st! ✨
Experience Petrichor's indie pop-rock sound, blending powerful melodies with heartfelt lyrics, alongside The Rev's soulful mix of rock, Americana, blues, and storytelling. 🎸🎤
Don't miss an evening of incredible live music from two standout Colorado bands! 🔥
⏰ 8:00 PM – 10:00 PM
🎟 Pre-Sale: $15
🎟 Day of Show: $18

The iNDIGO Room
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 21 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The iAM MUSIC Institute
9707997450
iamjesse@iammusic.us
iammusic.us
The iNDIGO Room
1315 N Main Ave #207
Durango, Colorado 81301
9707997450
iamjesse@iammusic.us
iammusic.us