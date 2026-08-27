The public is invited to join Peace Walk Pagosa Springs at 8AM on Saturday, September 12th, Participants will gather at Pirate Park, before walking along Springs Boulevard to Yamaguchi Park, then continuing up the Riverwalk to the Ruby M. Sisson Library, where the walk will conclude in celebration of the library's grand reopening.

The event carries a simple message: peace is for everyone. All ages and paces are welcome to participate. Organizers ask that walkers leave signs at home, but flowers and smiles are encouraged. The walk is entirely non-denominational and non-political, focused solely on bringing the community together in a spirit of goodwill.

For questions, contact Cheri Minnier at 928.707.0235.

