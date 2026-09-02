Pages & Pours: A Gathering of Book Clubs

Let’s be honest: the book is important, but so are the wine, snacks, and catching up. Pages & Pours invites book clubs to bring their group, their book of the month, and their appetite to EsoTerra for an evening of good conversation and even better company.

Join us on September 9, 2026, from 3–8 PM and settle in among the Arboretum with a glass of handcrafted cider or wine, charcuterie, pizza, salads, desserts, and more. Come ready to discuss your latest read—or, as book club tradition goes, at least a few pages of it.

(To help our team prepare your space and ensure we’re ready with your food order, we kindly encourage each group to complete our book club registration form. During registration, you’ll share your group size, preferred arrival time, and food order, allowing our team to prepare your table and have your selections ready when you arrive.)

Book clubs with bills over $200 will receive 10% off their total bill.

