Listener-supported KSUT delivers NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners, on-air and online, from its studios on Southern Ute lands in Ignacio, Colorado.

KSUT is an independent, non-profit organization governed by a Board of Directors and is not a tribally owned station or service.

© 2026 KSUT Public Radio
NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Our Childcare Journey: A Gathering for La Plata County Families, Caregivers, and All Community Members

Our Childcare Journey: A Gathering for La Plata County Families, Caregivers, and All Community Members

The Good Food Collective presents "Our Childcare Journey: A Gathering for La Plata County Families, Caregivers, and All Community Members." The event takes place at the 11th Street Station from 10:30 until noon on Monday, August 31st.

Refreshments will be provided. Children are welcome, and Spanish-English interpretation will be available. Registration is encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome as well.

Goodfoodcollective.org has more information.

Come celebrate what our community has accomplished, hear stories from local families and childcare professionals, and share what you believe our families and caregivers need next.

The free gathering takes place on the back patio at 11th Street Station in Durango.

11th Street Station
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM on Mon, 31 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Good Food Collective
info@goodfoodcollective.org
https://www.goodfoodcollective.org/
11th Street Station