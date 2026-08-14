The Good Food Collective presents "Our Childcare Journey: A Gathering for La Plata County Families, Caregivers, and All Community Members." The event takes place at the 11th Street Station from 10:30 until noon on Monday, August 31st.

Refreshments will be provided. Children are welcome, and Spanish-English interpretation will be available. Registration is encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome as well.

Goodfoodcollective.org has more information.

Come celebrate what our community has accomplished, hear stories from local families and childcare professionals, and share what you believe our families and caregivers need next.

The free gathering takes place on the back patio at 11th Street Station in Durango.

