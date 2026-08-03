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Open Mic Night

Open Mic Night

Feat of Clay Artists’ Co-op is hosting an open mic night on Friday, August 21 from 6-8pm. Sign up will take place at 5pm. Come and join us for a fun night of creativity!

The Feat of Clay Artists’ Co-op is located at 222 North Main in Aztec, NM and is open Tuesday from 1:30-5pm and Wednesday-Saturday, 10am-5pm. For more information about this event or about the Feat of Clay Artists Co-op, please contact the gallery at 505-333-4312.

Feat of Clay Artists' Co-op
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 21 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Feat of Clay Artists' Co-op
505-333-4312
featofclaygallery@gmail.com
featofclayaztec.com

Artist Group Info

weefay68@gmail.com
Feat of Clay Artists' Co-op
Feat of Clay Artists' Co-op
222 North Main
Aztec, New Mexico 87410
505-333-4312
featofclaygallery@gmail.com
featofclayaztec.com