Feat of Clay Artists’ Co-op is hosting an open mic night on Friday, August 21 from 6-8pm. Sign up will take place at 5pm. Come and join us for a fun night of creativity!

The Feat of Clay Artists’ Co-op is located at 222 North Main in Aztec, NM and is open Tuesday from 1:30-5pm and Wednesday-Saturday, 10am-5pm. For more information about this event or about the Feat of Clay Artists Co-op, please contact the gallery at 505-333-4312.

