The Nordfest tradition continues on Saturday, 9/12 as five local bands perform at Mancos Brewing from 3 to 8pm.

Five local breweries, along with Fenceline Cider, will provide libations.

Proceeds go to the Cancer Support Community Southwest Colorado and the Cancer Resource Alliance of Montezuma and Dolores Counties.

Five local bands will play within a five hour period to support a great cause.This will be a celebration of continuing survival and perpetual remembrance of loved ones that are no longer with us. The tone will be upbeat, with a mix of tears and laughter, and we're hopeful that you can join the party!

Here’s the lineup for Nordfest 2026:

3:00 Snowy Plovers

4:00 Van Hagen

5:00 Hotel Draw

6:00 Moetones

7:00 Little Brother

This event will have a festival atmosphere with lots of dancing. Please bring a chair if you’d prefer to sit.