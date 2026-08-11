The Merely Underground theatre will host "NEW & USED: An Exploration of Life in Youth and Aging Through Spoken Word." Performances take place on Friday and Saturday ay 7PM, plus a 2PM matinee on Sunday.

Members of the original cast of “Wordy Old Men” return with an entourage of fresh talent for the spoken-word presentation “New&Used: An Exploration of Life in Youth and Aging.” Bringing their unique and delightful observations on life and growing old are three new senior-citizen poets. They will be joined by a pair of young and dynamic poetic voices who provide a glorious counterpart and perspective. In total, eight spoken-word presenters and one musician will inspire and stimulate your intellect and soul.

Location:

Merely Underground

789 Tech Center Drive

Durango, CO 81301

Admission

Pay as you can (Cast earnings donated to local 501(c)(3) organization)

An “Artists of Aging Production” in cooperation with Merely Players Studio Series 501(c)(3)



announcement. Cast earnings from the production will be donated to a local 501(c)(3) organization, and the event is presented in cooperation with Merely Players Studio Series 501(c)(3).

CONTACTS: Anthony Myers:(970) 759-5212Larry Bourland: (843) 754-3202