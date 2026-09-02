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National Lampoon's Vacation shows at the DAC

National Lampoon's Vacation shows at the DAC

The Durango Arts Center presents a screening of National Lampoon’s "Vacation" at 7 pm on Saturday, September 26th. The film is part of Colorado’s 150th Film Festival.
A full bar and concession stand will be available. Tickets and details are at durangoarts.org.

Admission is $10 dollars at the door. The movie was partially filmed in Durango in 1982.

Durango Arts Center
$10
07:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Durango Arts Center
(970) 259-2606
info@durangoarts.org
http://www.durangoarts.org

Artist Group Info

beth@durangoarts.org
Durango Arts Center
802 East Second Avenue
Durango , Colorado 81301