National Lampoon's Vacation shows at the DAC
National Lampoon's Vacation shows at the DAC
The Durango Arts Center presents a screening of National Lampoon’s "Vacation" at 7 pm on Saturday, September 26th. The film is part of Colorado’s 150th Film Festival.
A full bar and concession stand will be available. Tickets and details are at durangoarts.org.
Admission is $10 dollars at the door. The movie was partially filmed in Durango in 1982.
Durango Arts Center
$10
07:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Durango Arts Center
(970) 259-2606
info@durangoarts.org
Artist Group Info
beth@durangoarts.org
Durango Arts Center
802 East Second AvenueDurango , Colorado 81301