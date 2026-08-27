Music with Charles Wecker and a Pot Luck
Music with Charles Wecker and a Pot Luck
The Mancos Library will host an acoustic folk music workshop on traditional fiddle tunes, followed by a pot luck. The event starts at 4PM on Saturday, September 12th. Mancoslibrary.org has more information.
Charles Wecker's music and teaching both draw heavily from these traditional songs. Bring any instrument (even your voice), or just come to enjoy! Don't forget a dish for the potluck to follow!
Mancos Public Library
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Mancos Public Library
(970) 533-7600
sdunn@mancoslibrary.org
Artist Group Info
Charles Wecker
mkirk@mancoslibrary.org
Mancos Public Library
211 West First StreetMancos, Colorado 81328
(970) 533-7600
contact@mancosfriends.org