Music in the Park at Vereda Del San Juan, Bloomfield
Music in the Park at Vereda Del San Juan, Bloomfield
Live music with "Julie and The Boyz" at the River Walk, 860 S. First Street, Bloomfield
Vereda Del San Juan - River Walk
No admission
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 3 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
City of Bloomfield Parks and Recreation
505-632-6300
msaiz@bloomfieldnm.gov
Artist Group Info
Julie and The Boyz
Vereda Del San Juan - River Walk
860 S. First StreetBloomfield, New Mexico 87413
505-632-6300
mlovato@bloomfieldnm.gov