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Music in the Park at Vereda Del San Juan, Bloomfield

Music in the Park at Vereda Del San Juan, Bloomfield

Live music with "Julie and The Boyz" at the River Walk, 860 S. First Street, Bloomfield

Vereda Del San Juan - River Walk
No admission
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 3 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

City of Bloomfield Parks and Recreation
505-632-6300
msaiz@bloomfieldnm.gov
www.bloomfieldnm.gov

Artist Group Info

Julie and The Boyz
Vereda Del San Juan - River Walk
860 S. First Street
Bloomfield, New Mexico 87413
505-632-6300
mlovato@bloomfieldnm.gov