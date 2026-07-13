Marbin Live at the iNDIGO Room

Event Details

📅 Friday, December 4, 2026

🕗 8:00 PM – 10:00 PM

🚪 Doors open at 7:30 PM

📍 The iNDIGO Room at iAM MUSIC- Durango, Colorado

Marbin:

Experience one of the most exciting independent jazz fusion bands in the world as Marbin comes to the iNDIGO Room for a special one-night performance.

Since 2011, Chicago-based Marbin has built an international following the old-fashioned way—by touring relentlessly and connecting directly with audiences across the country. Known for their explosive live performances, fearless improvisation, and genre-defying original music, Marbin has become a favorite among jazz lovers, rock fans, jam band audiences, and adventurous music enthusiasts alike.

Opening performance by: TBD