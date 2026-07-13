Marbin Live at the iNDIGO Room
Marbin Live at the iNDIGO Room
Marbin Live at the iNDIGO Room
Event Details
📅 Friday, December 4, 2026
🕗 8:00 PM – 10:00 PM
🚪 Doors open at 7:30 PM
📍 The iNDIGO Room at iAM MUSIC- Durango, Colorado
Marbin:
Experience one of the most exciting independent jazz fusion bands in the world as Marbin comes to the iNDIGO Room for a special one-night performance.
Since 2011, Chicago-based Marbin has built an international following the old-fashioned way—by touring relentlessly and connecting directly with audiences across the country. Known for their explosive live performances, fearless improvisation, and genre-defying original music, Marbin has become a favorite among jazz lovers, rock fans, jam band audiences, and adventurous music enthusiasts alike.
Opening performance by: TBD
The iNDIGO Room
$20/$23
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 4 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
The iAM MUSIC Institute
9707997450
iamjesse@iammusic.us
Artist Group Info
Marbin
marbinmusic@gmail.com
The iNDIGO Room
1315 N Main Ave #207Durango, Colorado 81301
9707997450
iamjesse@iammusic.us