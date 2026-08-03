Mancos Valley Summer Brewfest
Mancos Valley Summer Brewfest
The Mancos Valley Summer Brewfest is a fundraiser for Mancos Valley Resources, Mancos Food Share and the Mancos United Summer Hub. The event takes place at Mancos Brewing from 1 until 8PM on Saturday, August 15th and will feature live music from Galavant, Mean Irene and Quarter Moon along with craft beer, wine and cider, vendors and food booths, plus a silent auction. More information is at mancosbrewingcompany.com.
Mancos Brewing Company
$15 in advance: $20 at the gate
01:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026
Mancos Brewing Company
484 E. Frontage Rd, Mancos, COMancos, Colorado
: +1 970 533 9761