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LPEA at the La Plata County Fair

LPEA at the La Plata County Fair

Stop by LPEA's booth at the La Plata County Fair to learn, create, or simply say “hello.” They'll be in the Educational Hall on August 6 and 7 from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM for hands-on STEM activities, energy education, and opportunities to connect with your local electric cooperative. Youth can build solar-powered robots and participate in interactive learning experiences that explore engineering, electricity, and renewable energy. Come celebrate community with us at the fair.

By participating in this event, you're supporting LPEA's mission to be a trusted community partner and to prepare for our future by investing in the next generation of innovators, thinkers, and problem-solvers.

La Plata County Fairgrounds
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through Aug 07, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

La Plata Electric Association
970-247-5786
lpea.coop

Artist Group Info

sknight@lpea.coop
La Plata County Fairgrounds
2500 Main Ave.
Durango, Colorado 81303