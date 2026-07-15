LOCASH Live in Concert
LOCASH Live in Concert
Country hitmakers LOCASH bring their high-energy sounds and chart-topping hit for an unforgettable summer concert experience.
Doors Open at 6:30PM and Show will begin at 8PM. Tickets Starting at $60, Purchase at Northern Edge Casino Gift Shop or www.etix.com/ticket/p/56769791/locash-upper-fruitland-northern-edge-navajo-casino
Northern Edge Casino
$60 – $90
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026
Northern Edge Casino
2752 Indian Service Road 36Farmington, New Mexico 87401
505-960-7000