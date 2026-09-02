La Plata Quilters Guild Meeting and program

The La Plata Quilters guild will meet at La Plata County Fairgrounds on Thursday, September 10th at 5:30 p.m. Refreshments will be available and members will share items they have recently finished.

The program will feature Bisa Butler, via zoom who will is a Portrait Fiber Quilt Artist .

On Saturday, September 12th Barb McCall will be giving a workshop entitled Thread Tango 101, a thread painting class, participants must sign up for the class and bring supplies. This process-oriented class is designed to take you further into the enjoyment of the thread world. You will use your domestic machine to start with a simple design that allows you to learn to experiment with gradual shade transitions and color blending to add depth and realism. This is a time-intensive process and requires practice to achieve seamless results. Your machine is required to be in excellent working order, and you must have some basic skills in using your free-motion foot. Once you have signed up for the class, please let either Barb or Judy know which project you would like to work on in class, the OWL or the ROSE, and Barb will email the thread color codes so that you can purchase the colors according to the project you choose. COST of WORKSHOP: $50 plus $10 fabric kit