Kirtan Chanting with GaiaShakti
Kirtan Chanting with GaiaShakti
Join us for an evening of live music and Sanskrit chanting to uplift your heart and mind. You'll leave feeling relaxed and free of worries. All experience levels welcome. For more information text (970) 382 8182
Pause Yoga Studio
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 23 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Pause Yoga Studio
jolie@pausedurango.com
Artist Group Info
The GaiaShakti Kirtan Band
anna@executivesavvyinc.com
Pause Yoga Studio
1970 East Third Ave, Suite 111Durango, Colorado 81301
9703828182
anna@executivesavvyinc.com