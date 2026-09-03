International Observe the Moon Night
International Observe the Moon Night
The Ignacio Library invites the public to celebrate International Observe the Moon Night at Shoshone Park. The event starts a 5PM on Friday, September 18th - and will include telescope viewing, rocket launches, activities and presentations.
Winners of the Moon Poetry Contest and the Rocket Build Contest will be announced.
Ignacio Community Library
FREE
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 18 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Ignacio Community Library
(970) 563-9287
cmunns@ignaciolibrary.org
Ignacio Community Library
470 Goddard AvenueIgnacio, Colorado 81137