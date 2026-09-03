Listener-supported KSUT delivers NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners, on-air and online, from its studios on Southern Ute lands in Ignacio, Colorado.

KSUT is an independent, non-profit organization governed by a Board of Directors and is not a tribally owned station or service.

© 2026 KSUT Public Radio
NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

International Observe the Moon Night

International Observe the Moon Night

The Ignacio Library invites the public to celebrate International Observe the Moon Night at Shoshone Park. The event starts a 5PM on Friday, September 18th - and will include telescope viewing, rocket launches, activities and presentations.

Winners of the Moon Poetry Contest and the Rocket Build Contest will be announced.

Ignacio Community Library
FREE
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 18 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Ignacio Community Library
(970) 563-9287
cmunns@ignaciolibrary.org
Ignacio Community Library
470 Goddard Avenue
Ignacio, Colorado 81137