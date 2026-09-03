Aztec Ruins National Monument will host the 2026 Indigenous Cultural Arts Festival from 10 until 4 on Saturday, September 12th. This free, family-friendly event will feature diverse artists from various Southwest nations, along with dancers, storytellers and live music.

Artists will demonstrate techniques and sell original creations.

From contemporary to traditional, artists will feature pottery, jewelry, basketry, and more. This event will also feature the Acoma Family Dance Group, storyteller Eldrena Douma, and musician Ed Kabotie.