Listener-supported KSUT delivers NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners, on-air and online, from its studios on Southern Ute lands in Ignacio, Colorado.

KSUT is an independent, non-profit organization governed by a Board of Directors and is not a tribally owned station or service.

© 2026 KSUT Public Radio
NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Indigenous Cultural Arts Festival

Indigenous Cultural Arts Festival

Aztec Ruins National Monument will host the 2026 Indigenous Cultural Arts Festival from 10 until 4 on Saturday, September 12th. This free, family-friendly event will feature diverse artists from various Southwest nations, along with dancers, storytellers and live music.

Artists will demonstrate techniques and sell original creations.
From contemporary to traditional, artists will feature pottery, jewelry, basketry, and more. This event will also feature the Acoma Family Dance Group, storyteller Eldrena Douma, and musician Ed Kabotie.

Aztec Ruins National Monument
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Aztec Ruins National Monument
(505) 334-6174
jamie_peters@nps.gov
http://nps.gov/azru
Aztec Ruins National Monument
725 Ruins Road
Aztec, New Mexico 87410
505-334-6174
https://www.facebook.com/AztecRuinsNM/