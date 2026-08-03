Hoedown at the Mancos Opera House

The annual Hoedown takes place at the Mancos Opera House on Saturday, October 17th. Doors open at 6, with music by Afrobeatniks, a live pie auction and the "Best Dressed in the West" costume contest.

This event raises funds for the Montezuma School to Farm Project and the Montelores County Fund.

The Hoedown is a festive fall celebration for adults 21+. Tickets are $15.