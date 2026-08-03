Listener-supported KSUT delivers NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners, on-air and online, from its studios on Southern Ute lands in Ignacio, Colorado.

KSUT is an independent, non-profit organization governed by a Board of Directors and is not a tribally owned station or service.

© 2026 KSUT Public Radio
NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hoedown at the Mancos Opera House

Hoedown at the Mancos Opera House

The annual Hoedown takes place at the Mancos Opera House on Saturday, October 17th. Doors open at 6, with music by Afrobeatniks, a live pie auction and the "Best Dressed in the West" costume contest.

This event raises funds for the Montezuma School to Farm Project and the Montelores County Fund.

The Hoedown is a festive fall celebration for adults 21+. Tickets are $15.

Mancos Opera House
15
06:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Community Foundation serving Southwest Colorado
970-375-5807
admin@swcommunityfoundation.org
https://www.swcommunityfoundation.org/

Artist Group Info

kim@swcommunityfoundation.org
Community Foundation serving Southwest Colorado
Mancos Opera House
136 W Grand Avenue
Mancos, Colorado 81328
970-946-3806
eastcanyon6137@gmail.com
facebook.com/mancosoperahouse/