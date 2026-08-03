Hoedown at the Mancos Opera House
Hoedown at the Mancos Opera House
The annual Hoedown takes place at the Mancos Opera House on Saturday, October 17th. Doors open at 6, with music by Afrobeatniks, a live pie auction and the "Best Dressed in the West" costume contest.
This event raises funds for the Montezuma School to Farm Project and the Montelores County Fund.
The Hoedown is a festive fall celebration for adults 21+. Tickets are $15.
Mancos Opera House
15
06:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Community Foundation serving Southwest Colorado
970-375-5807
admin@swcommunityfoundation.org
Artist Group Info
kim@swcommunityfoundation.org
Mancos Opera House
136 W Grand AvenueMancos, Colorado 81328
970-946-3806
eastcanyon6137@gmail.com