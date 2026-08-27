The Pine River Library in Bayfield will host "History Live! Theodore Roosevelt and the American West," at 5:30 on Tuesday, September 15th, with speaker Dr. Andrew Gulliford, professor of History and Environmental Studies at Fort Lewis College.

He will speak about President Theodore Roosevelt... his youth, his passion for the West, his indomitable Western spirit, and his impact on national parks and national monuments.

Dr. Gulliford’s goal is to have visitors understand the legacy of Theodore Roosevelt on wildlife refuges, wilderness areas, and public lands in the American West.