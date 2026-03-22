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Friday Nights at Fox Fire

Friday Nights at Fox Fire

Fox Fire Farms hosts its Summer Concert Series on Friday nights from May 29th through October 2nd, featuring live music, food, and Colorado-grown wines in a beautiful vineyard and farm setting. Free admission is offered, with selected Saturday night performances also available. Dogs and Kids welcome. For more details, visit foxfirefarms.com.

Fox Fire Farms
Every week through Oct 02, 2026.
Friday: 06:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Fox Fire Farms