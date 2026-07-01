FREE Violin Academy Master Class led by Vadim Gluzman
FREE Violin Academy Master Class led by Vadim Gluzman
Master classes are among the most inspiring experiences in classical music, and we're thrilled to share that experience with you at a FREE Violin Academy Master Class led by Vadim Gluzman!
Join us Monday, July 13th, at 4:00 pm at the Roshong Recital Hall, where you’ll watch as Vadim works one-on-one with the talented young violinists of our inaugural Violin Academy, offering artistic insight, technical guidance, and musical inspiration in real time. Whether you’re a lifelong music lover or simply curious about the creative process, this is a wonderful opportunity to witness learning at the highest level.
No tickets or reservations are required for the master class; simply join us for this special afternoon of music and discovery!
Roshong Recital Hall at FLC
04:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Mon, 13 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Music in the Mountains
(970) 385-6820
Roshong Recital Hall at FLC
1000 Rim DriveDurango, Colorado 81301
9702477087
music@fortlewis.edu