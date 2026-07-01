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FREE Violin Academy Master Class led by Vadim Gluzman

FREE Violin Academy Master Class led by Vadim Gluzman

Master classes are among the most inspiring experiences in classical music, and we're thrilled to share that experience with you at a FREE Violin Academy Master Class led by Vadim Gluzman!

Join us Monday, July 13th, at 4:00 pm at the Roshong Recital Hall, where you’ll watch as Vadim works one-on-one with the talented young violinists of our inaugural Violin Academy, offering artistic insight, technical guidance, and musical inspiration in real time. Whether you’re a lifelong music lover or simply curious about the creative process, this is a wonderful opportunity to witness learning at the highest level.

No tickets or reservations are required for the master class; simply join us for this special afternoon of music and discovery!

Roshong Recital Hall at FLC
04:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Mon, 13 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Music in the Mountains
(970) 385-6820
http://www.musicinthemountains.com
Roshong Recital Hall at FLC
1000 Rim Drive
Durango, Colorado 81301
9702477087
music@fortlewis.edu
https://www.fortlewis.edu/academics/schools-departments/departments/performing-arts-department-music/community-events/events-calendar