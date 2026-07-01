Master classes are among the most inspiring experiences in classical music, and we're thrilled to share that experience with you at a FREE Violin Academy Master Class led by Vadim Gluzman!

Join us Monday, July 13th, at 4:00 pm at the Roshong Recital Hall, where you’ll watch as Vadim works one-on-one with the talented young violinists of our inaugural Violin Academy, offering artistic insight, technical guidance, and musical inspiration in real time. Whether you’re a lifelong music lover or simply curious about the creative process, this is a wonderful opportunity to witness learning at the highest level.

No tickets or reservations are required for the master class; simply join us for this special afternoon of music and discovery!