Fort Desolation Fest is Utah’s premier outdoor music festival, set in stunning red-rock country just outside Capitol Reef National Park. See some of the best Americana artists perform against one of the most iconic landscapes in the American West. This year’s main-stage lineup features Drive-By Truckers, Andrew Bird, Grahame Lesh & Friends, Rayland Baxter, Futurebirds, Tune-Yards, Bella White and more.