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Fort Desolation Fest

Fort Desolation Fest

Fort Desolation Fest is Utah’s premier outdoor music festival, set in stunning red-rock country just outside Capitol Reef National Park. See some of the best Americana artists perform against one of the most iconic landscapes in the American West. This year’s main-stage lineup features Drive-By Truckers, Andrew Bird, Grahame Lesh & Friends, Rayland Baxter, Futurebirds, Tune-Yards, Bella White and more.

Cougar Ridge Resort
05:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Thu, 24 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Fort Desolation
info@fortdesolation.com
https://fortdesolation.com/
Cougar Ridge Resort
info@fortdesolation.com
https://fortdesolation.com/