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Fall Harvest Dinner and Scarecrow Contest at Fort Lewis Mesa Library

Fall Harvest Dinner and Scarecrow Contest at Fort Lewis Mesa Library

The Fort Lewis Mesa Library invites the public to their 4th Annual Fall Harvest Dinner & Scarecrow Contest.
at 5PM on Saturday, October 17th.

a FREE meal (while supplies last), games, and activities for the whole family.

Fort Lewis Mesa Library
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Fort Lewis Mesa Library
11274 CO State Hwy 140
Hesperus, Colorado 81326
(970) 425-5610 ext. 1
chris@swlplibrarydistrict.org
https://swlplibrarydistrict.org/