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Durango Veterans Run 2026

Durango Veterans Run 2026

The 14th Annual Durango Veterans Run Motorcycle Event takes place on Friday, September 4th. Registration takes place at Durango Harley Davidson at 8:30AM.

The event raises money for local Veterans and organizations that support Veterans. Theme this year is Honoring our Women in the Military. There will be a presentation, Honor Song and Group Photo at the park - bikers arrive around 10:30-10:45 AM (park is the 2nd stop) and depart around noon. Durango Veterans Run is a nonprofit that partners with the Southern Ute Veterans Association. There are 10 raffle packages. Raffle tickets are available to the public at the Durango VFW Post 4031, starting at 2:00 PM. Poker Run and Raffle Winners will be selected at the last stop starting at 4:00 pm at the Durango VFW Post 4031.

Southern Ute Veterans Park
$30/couple and $20 single -- raffle tickets are $20 for 25 or $100 for 150
10:00 AM - 10:53 PM on Fri, 4 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Durango Veterans Run
9704269606
durangoveteransrun@gmail.com
none

Artist Group Info

n/a
Southern Ute Veterans Park
970-426-9606
shanbrown2012@hotmail.com
none