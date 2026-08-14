Durango Veterans Run 2026

The 14th Annual Durango Veterans Run Motorcycle Event takes place on Friday, September 4th. Registration takes place at Durango Harley Davidson at 8:30AM.

The event raises money for local Veterans and organizations that support Veterans. Theme this year is Honoring our Women in the Military. There will be a presentation, Honor Song and Group Photo at the park - bikers arrive around 10:30-10:45 AM (park is the 2nd stop) and depart around noon. Durango Veterans Run is a nonprofit that partners with the Southern Ute Veterans Association. There are 10 raffle packages. Raffle tickets are available to the public at the Durango VFW Post 4031, starting at 2:00 PM. Poker Run and Raffle Winners will be selected at the last stop starting at 4:00 pm at the Durango VFW Post 4031.