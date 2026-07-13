Durango Botanic Gardens Annual Bulb Sale

The Durango Botanic Gardens' fourteenth annual Bulb Sale takes place from August 1st through the 14th.

An online preview starts on Sunday, July 25th at DBGBulbSale.org.

Proceeds support the all-volunteer Durango Botanic Gardens.

Bulbs are the ultimate water-wise plant. Water them in well in October when they are planted, let the snow cover them during the winter, and watch them bloom in the spring.

Choose from nearly fifty varieties of premium bulbs shipped direct from Holland, including tulips, daffodils, crocus, and hyacinth, many varieties unavailable locally.

Order at DBGBulbSale.org and pick up your bulbs in mid-October, the perfect planting time for our region. Plant beauty. Grow community.

